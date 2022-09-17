USF botches late FG, No. 18 Florida gets 31-28 win in Swamp
By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Etienne’s 3-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes remaining helped No. 18 Florida rally to beat South Florida 31-28. USF’s Spencer Shrader missed a 49-yard field goal with 23 seconds left that likely would have sent the game into overtime. Shrader had little chance at making the kick after Andrew Beardall dropped the snap while trying to get the ball down. Nonetheless, the back-and-forth game will be remembered for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson’s miscues and his team’s inability to stop the run.