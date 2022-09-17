Titans CB Fulton, RB Hilliard out for Week 2 vs. Bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans ruled starting cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Dontrell Hilliard out for Monday night’s game in Buffalo because of hamstring injuries. Neither player practiced all week. Reserve guard Jamarco Jones also was ruled out after missing practice Friday and Saturday because of an elbow injury. With Fulton out, the Titans are likely to start 2021 first-round draft pick Caleb Farley. He played just 16 defensive snaps in Tennessee’s dime package last week. With Hilliard out, the Titans could use rookie Hassan Haskins as the third-down back.

