Texas Tech’s Ramirez carted off at No. 16 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez was carted off in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game at No. 16 North Carolina State with a serious leg injury. Ramirez was injured when teammates tackled Wolfpack running back Jordan Houston, with the pile rolling over Ramirez’s left leg that was planted in the turf. The leg bent below the knee and was twisted abnormally as he laid on the grass. Team training staffers used a towel to cover the lower left leg before they began treating him. The injury occurred with 4:02 left in the first quarter. Ramirez was taken to a hospital.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.