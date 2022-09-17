Struggling Yankees RHP Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder

MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder a day after lasting just 3 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Montas has gone 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade with the Oakland Athletics. Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that he was “at least a little bit concerned” and said right-hander Domingo Germán likely would step into the rotation if Montas has to miss any time. Montas had been dealing with shoulder inflammation in July with Oakland.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.