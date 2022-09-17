Struggling Yankees RHP Montas undergoing MRI on shoulder
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo an MRI on his shoulder a day after lasting just 3 1/3 innings in a 7-6 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. Montas has gone 1-3 with a 6.35 ERA in eight starts since the Yankees acquired him for four prospects in an Aug. 1 trade with the Oakland Athletics. Yankees manager Aaron Boone acknowledged that he was “at least a little bit concerned” and said right-hander Domingo Germán likely would step into the rotation if Montas has to miss any time. Montas had been dealing with shoulder inflammation in July with Oakland.