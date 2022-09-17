Stroud throws 5 TD passes, No. 3 Ohio St routs Toledo 77-21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes and No. 3 Ohio State rolled up 762 yards on the way to a runaway 77-21 victory over Toledo on Saturday night. The Buckeyes (3-0) scored on all six of their first-half possessions, with Stroud completing 18 of 20 passes for 297 yards and a pair of touchdown passes each to Marvin Harrison Jr. and Julian Fleming on the way to a 42-14 lead. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, completed 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards. The Buckeyes’ offensive output was the most since they gained 776 yards in a 77-10 win over another Mid-American Conference team, Bowling Green, in 2016.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.