Steffen back in Middlesbrough lineup after missing 4 games
By The Associated Press
American goalkeeper Zack Steffen returned to the lineup for Middlesbrough against Rotherham after missing four games because of a knee injury. The 27-year-old from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, had not played since Aug. 20 Steffen was left off the roster for upcoming World Cup warmup matches because of the injury. Steffen went on loan to second-tier Middlesbrough from Premier League champion Manchester City in hopes of gaining playing time ahead of the World Cup. He is competing for the three U.S. goalkeepers roster spots with Matt Turner, Luton’s Ethan Horvath and New York City’s Sean Johnson.