Southern Utah scores late to edge Western Illinois 17-10

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Justin Miller hit Isaiah Wooden with a 73-yard touchdown pass with 33 seconds remaining to give Southern Utah a 17-10 win over Western Illinois. Western Illinois had tied the game 21 seconds earlier. Miller found Wooden wide open deep down the left side for the game-winner. The Leathernecks had tied the game on Clay Bruno’s 5-yard keeper after driving WIU 73 yards. The Thunderbirds had six takeaways with four interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Miller was 20-of-33 passing with 194 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

