HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Ty Keyes completed six passes with half of them going for touchdowns and Southern Mississippi mashed FCS-level Northwestern State 64-10. Keyes went 6-for-9 for 192 yards and backup quarterback Zach Wilcke got in on the action and threw for a touchdown. Keyes also scored a touchdown on a 7-yard run a little more than midway through the third quarter. Zachary Clement threw for 188 yards and a touchdown for the Demons.

