Shrader’s late TD pass lifts Syracuse past Purdue 32-29

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II for a 25-yard touchdown pass with seven seconds left to lift Syracuse to a 32-29 win over Purdue. That capped a wild fourth quarter of dramatic lead changes. Syracuse led 10-9 after three quarters. The Orange improved to 3-0, its best start since 2018. Purdue fell to 1-2. Aidan O’Connell’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Payne Durham with 51 seconds left in the game gave the Boilermakers a 29-25 advantage and seemed to seal it for Purdue. O’Connell completed 38 of 54 passes for 415 yards and three touchdowns. Charlie Jones caught 11 passes for 188 yards and one score for the Boilermakers.

