Sanders’ 4 TD passes help No. 8 Oklahoma St. top UAPB 63-7

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7. Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes. He completed 13 of 16 passes for 242 yards for the Cowboys in their final non-conference game before entering Big 12 play. Braydon Johnson caught two touchdown passes as the Cowboys gained 538 total yards. Skyler Perry threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Raequan Prince for Pine Bluff’s only touchdown. The Golden Lions managed just 13 first downs.

