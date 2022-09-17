Rutgers defense holds on to defeat Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shaquan Loyal’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown was the turning point of the game as Rutgers improved to 3-0 with a 16-14 victory over Temple and made Greg Schiano the winningest coach in program history. Schiano broke a tie for most wins with 79. He was tied with Frank Burns, who was the head coach from 1973 to 1983, including the undefeated 1976 team that was 11-0. The score by Loyal, a sophomore defensive back, was the only touchdown for the Scarlet Knights, who floundered offensively with just 201 total yards.

