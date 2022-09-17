Richard guides NC Central to 45-27 romp over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Davius Richard threw two touchdown passes and ran for 140 yards and a score to power North Carolina Central to a 45-27 victory over New Hampshire. Richard opened the scoring with a 20-yard touchdown run. Khalil Baker returned an interception for a score, Richard connected with Joaquin Davis for a 34-yard touchdown and North Carolina Central (3-0) led 21-7 after one quarter. Max Brosmer kept New Hampshire (2-1) within striking distance with three first-half touchdown passes — two to DJ Linkins — to trail 28-21 at halftime. Richard hooked up with Devin Smith for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter and J’mari Taylor added an 18-yard TD run in the fourth. The Eagles held the Wildcats to six points in the second half.

