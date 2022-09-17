Reynolds leads Charlotte to 42-41 win over Georgia St.

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Reynolds’ threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Grant DuBose with 17 seconds left and Charlotte reclaimed the lead and went on to beat Georgia State 42-41. Georgia State responded with an 11-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended on Tucker Gregg’s 2-yard scoring run to reduced the deficit to 35-33 following the failed two-point conversion. With 1:39 remaining, the Panthers’ Darren Grainger threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Jamari Thrash and Grainger ran it in for the two-point conversion to give Georgia State a 41-35 before Charlotte mounted its game-winning drive.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.