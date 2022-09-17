Ravens activate Worley, Webb from practice squad

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens activated defensive back Daryl Worley and wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad. The Ravens host Miami on Sunday. Worley joins a defensive backfield in which Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens are questionable to play because of injuries. Worley has started 54 games in his NFL career — but he only played in four last season for Detroit and Baltimore. Webb is a rookie out of the Citadel who was waived by the Ravens and then signed to their practice squad last month.

