QB Jurkovec leads Boston College to 38-17 win over Maine

BOSTON (AP) — Phil Jurkovec completed 25 of 37 passes for 320 yards with two touchdowns to lead Boston College past Maine 38-17 for its first victory of the season. Pat Garwo III had two scoring runs, Jaden Williams added one, and Zay Flowers and George Takacs each had a TD catch for the Eagles (1-2). Flowers’ was a 51-yarder. QB Joe Fagnano went 21 for 43 with 289 yards, two TDs and two interceptions for the Black Bears (0-3). Maine, a heavy underdog, led 10-7 in the opening quarter before BC scored on three of its next four possessions to open a 28-10 halftime edge.

