PSG player Hamraoui opens up about suffering horrible attack

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain player Kheira Hamraoui has published photos of her injuries from the brutal attack that left her fearing for her career. She says she is still haunted by it “night and day” and that she endured horrid abuse online afterward. Hamraoui was attacked last November following an evening out with her former PSG teammate Aminata Diallo and other teammates. Hamraoui was hit several times with a metal bar and needed stitches to her hands and legs. She wrote on Twitter that the attack “changed my personal and professional life, my life as a woman.” Diallo has been issued preliminary charges of “aggravated violence” and placed in custody in connection with the attack.

