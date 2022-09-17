Pratt rallies Tulane to 17-10 upset win over Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Michael Pratt overcame two costly interceptions with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Tyrick James with 4:27 left and Tulane upset Kansas State 17-10. K-State came into the game favored by two touchdowns. The Green Wave stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-short twice in the third quarter and again in the fourth. K-State finished 1 for 5 on fourth down. It was Tulane’s first road victory over a Power-5 conference school since beating Rutgers in 2010. Rutgers was part of the Big East that season.

