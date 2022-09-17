Oregon State downs Montana State 68-28; Nolan throws 4 TDs.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards and four touchdowns and Oregon State remained undefeated with a 68-28 victory over Montana State at Portland’s Providence Park on Saturday night. Anthony Gould caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score for the Beavers, who are 3-0 to open the season for the first time since 2014. Montana State is using a two-quarterback system this season, with Tommy Mellott and Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers. Mellott threw for 101 yards while running for 135 yards. Chambers ran for 35 yards and three touchdowns.