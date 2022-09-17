No. 20 Ole Miss runs right through Ga Tech in 42-0 blowout

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 20 Ole Miss shrugged off its uncertainty at quarterback by running right through Georgia Tech to improve to 3-0 on the season. Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins led the way as the Rebels rushed for 316 yards in a 42-0 pummeling. Jaxson Dart returned as the starting quarterback, but it didn’t really matter who was taking the snaps. Evans rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Judkins also scored twice while running for 98 yards. Ulysses Bentley tacked on a pair of TD runs. The defense held Georgia Tech to 214 yards while sacking Jeff Sims seven times.

