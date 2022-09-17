Nix puts up 5 TDs, No. 25 Oregon takes down No. 12 BYU 41-20

EUGENE, ore. (AP) — Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead No. 25 Oregon a 41-20 victory over No. 12 BYU. The victory extended Oregon’s winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 21 games. That’s the third-longest in the nation. Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards. He ran for 35 yards on nine carries. Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU.

