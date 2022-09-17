Mukhtar scores 23rd, Driussi 21st as Austin, Nashville draw

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sebastian Driussi tied the score with his 21st goal to offset Hany Mukhtar’s league-leading 23rd, and Austin clinched home-field advantage in the first round of Major League Soccer’s playoffs with a 1-1 draw against Nashville. Mukhtar scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute for Nashville, which extended its unbeaten streak to six. The goal, his third against Austin this season, was his 50th overall for Nashville. The penalty was awarded when Mukhtar ran onto a 70-yard through-pass from Jacob Shaffelburg, dribbled into the penalty area and was pulled down by Jon Gallagher. Driussi scored in the 61st minute.

