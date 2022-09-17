Molina homers, Pujols goes hitless as Cards beat Reds 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a two-run drive while Albert Pujols went hitless in his quest for 700 homers, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader. Pujols started at first base and hit second for the first time this season. He went 0 for 3 with two walks in his first two plate appearances. The sold-out crowd of 46,678 loudly booed both walks. The 42-year-old Pujols hit career homer No. 698 during Friday night’s 6-5 victory over Cincinnati. He is hitting .317 with 15 homers and 35 RBIs in 48 games since July 10.

