McMahon leads Rice past Louisiana-Lafayette 33-21

HOUSTON (AP) — TJ McMahon threw for 303 yards with three touchdown passes to lead Rice over Louisiana-Lafayette 33-21 in a Conference USA opener. McMahon, who threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Luke McCaffrey late in the second quarter, hit Bradley Rozner for a 12-yard score early in the third. McCaffrey added a 6-yard TD pass to McCaffrey in the fourth quarter. Louisiana-Lafayette (2-1, 0-1) built a 14-13 halftime lead behind Caleb Anderson’s pick-6 and Chandler Fields’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Williams. Chris Smith broke loose for a 22-yard touchdown to pull the Ragin’ Cajuns to 27-21 with 9:17 left.

