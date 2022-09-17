Maryland overcomes 15 penalties in 34-27 win over SMU

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Corey Dyches with 7:30 remaining, and Maryland held on for a 34-27 victory over SMU. Roman Hemby ran for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Terrapins, who overcame 15 penalties to win this matchup of flawed-but-unbeaten teams. The Mustangs had three of the game’s five turnovers, and they lost the ball on downs at the Maryland 9 when Tanner Mordecai’s fourth-down pass to the end zone sailed high with 2:31 remaining. SMU got the ball back one more time but turned it over on downs again near midfield with 46 seconds left.

