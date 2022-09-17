Kentucky notifies NCAA of violations for unperformed work

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that wasn’t performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in its report submitted on Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement director Jerry Vaughn. The school learned of possible violations in February and found it was limited to a “small number” of athletes who concealed their use of a clock-in/clock-out system while working in the hospital’s patient transport department. The report did not identify the athletes nor which teams they played on.

