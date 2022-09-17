Johnson throws for 3 TDs, Montana eases by Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Lucas Johnson threw for three touchdowns, running back Junior Bergen passed for another and Montana eased by Indiana State 49-14. The Montana defense got into the scoring column early in the first quarter when Kale Edwards picked up a fumble and ran untouched for a 20-yard touchdown. The defense also forced Indiana State into three straight three-and-out drives in the second half. The Grizzlies went ahead for good on a trick play. Bergen made an acrobatic catch of a back pass from Johnson, and tossed it to a wide open Malik Flowers in the end zone. Flowers also broke Rob Schulte’s school record for career kick return yards. Johnson connected with Ryan Simpson from 11-yards out on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 42-7 lead.

