Isak penalty earns Newcastle 1-1 draw against Bournemouth

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Alexander Isak rescued a point for Newcastle with his first goal at St. James’ Park. Isak converted a penalty in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth in the English Premier League. The Sweden striker sent Brazilian goalkeeper Neto the wrong way from the spot in the 67th minute. Philip Billing gave Bournemouth the lead against the run of play five minutes earlier. Isak has two goals in three games since joining from Real Sociedad for a club-record fee of $70 million in the final week of the transfer window. Bournemouth has two draws and a win at Nottingham Forest since firing Scott Parker after a 9-0 loss at Liverpool.

