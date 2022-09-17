Ibrahim, Morgan lead Minnesota rout over Colorado

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Mo Ibrahim ran for three touchdowns, Tanner Morgan threw for three more and the Minnesota Gophers’ defense stifled the Colorado Buffaloes in a 49-7. The Gophers’ offense, ranked first in FBS in total yards and seventh in points scored entering the week, racked up 500 yards, including 349 yards in a 35-point first half. Colorado managed 227 yards, 136 of which came in the fourth quarter with most of the Gophers’ starters out.

