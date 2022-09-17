Hyatt’s big plays lead No. 15 Tennessee over Akron, 63-6

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 15 Tennessee to a 63-6 victory over Akron. Hyatt had scoring passes of 57 and 48 yards in the first half as the Volunteers jumped to a 35-0 lead over the Zips. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker threw for 251 yards and two scores in the first 30 minutes and finished with 298 yards. Hooker extended his streak of games with a TD pass to 15, three behind school leader Heath Shuler.

