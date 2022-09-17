Hutchinson throws for 3 TDs, runs for 2 in Chattanooga’s win

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Preston Hutchinson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more, leading Chattanooga to a 41-14 victory over North Alabama. Chattanooga’s only touchdown not accounted for by Hutchinson came on a blocked punt in the fourth quarter. The Mocs, the No. 9-ranked team in FCS, held North Alabama to a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes by Noah Walters. Hutchinson completed 22 of 31 passes for 303 yards. He was intercepted once. Ailym Ford had 96 rushing yards and caught two touchdown passes. Sam Phillips had five catches for 96 yards.

