Hoosiers rally late to fend off Hilltoppers 33-30 in OT

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Connor Bazelak threw  a TD pass and a 2-point conversion pass with 47 seconds left to force overtime and Charles Campbell’s 51-yard field goal gave the Hoosiers a 33-30 victory over Western Kentucky. The unbeaten Hoosiers have rallied in the second half of all three victories this season and have now surpassed last season’s win total. But it took everything Indiana could muster in the fourth quarter — 17 points, a late goal-line stand and Western Kentucky’s missed 44-yard field goal. The Hoosiers also blocked a 39-yard field-goal attempt in overtime before Campbell made the decisive kick.

Associated Press

