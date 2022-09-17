Holy Cross gets it rolling, routs Yale 38-14

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Sluka threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns and Holy Cross routed Yale 38-14. Peter Oliver added 16 carries for 119 yards for FCS No. 12 Holy Cross. The Crusaders had 318 passing yards and 253 rushing yards for a 571-306 advantage in total offense. Holy Cross averaged 8.7 yards per play. The score was tied at 7 in the second quarter before the Crusaders got going on offense, scoring touchdowns on four of their next six possessions. A 36-yard pass from wide receiver Jalen Coker to Tyler Purdy was among several long touchdowns in the stretch.

