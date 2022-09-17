Holani leads the way as Boise St. downs FCS UT Martin

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — George Holani accounted for 157 yards of offense and two touchdowns, Hank Bachmeier threw for a pair of scores, and Boise State defeated UT Martin 30-7. Boise State used a smothering defense to prop up its sputtering offense, holding UT Martin to 152 yards of total offense. Offensively it was Holani who did it all for Boise State. He caught four passes for 47 yards and a score, while rushing for 110 yards and a TD. Dresser Winn threw for 104 yards and a touchdown for UT Martin.

