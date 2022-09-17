Hiers lifts Samford to last-minute win over Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael Hiers threw four touchdown passes, the last a go-ahead score with 25 seconds remaining, and Samford defeated Tennessee Tech 33-28. Hiers hit Chandler Smith on a 26-yard scoring play to cap an 11-play, 75-yard drive. The Bulldogs had taken possession after Tennessee Tech took a 28-27 lead on Jeremiah Oatsvall’s 18-yard run with 2:43 to go. Hiers finished 29-of-47 passing for 327 yards. Three of his touchdowns went to Smith, who caught five passes for 56 yards. Oatsvall completed 19 of 34 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns for the Golden Eagles

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.