Grealish, Son silence critics with their first EPL goals

Jack Grealish and Son Heung-min are two of the English Premier League’s most high-profile players and have been facing growing criticism for their failure to score this season. They have silenced the doubters. Grealish struck after 55 seconds to set Manchester City on its way to a 3-0 win at Wolverhampton and first place in the standings. Son came off the bench and produced a hat trick to round off Tottenham’s 6-2 victory over last-place Leicester. Defeat left manager Brendan Rodgers under serious pressure after six straight league defeats. The wins left City and Tottenham tied for points in first and second place, respectively.

