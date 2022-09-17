Freshman QB Swann leads Vanderbilt past Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Freshman quarterback AJ Swann threw four touchdown passes and Vanderbilt rallied to a 38-28 non-conference victory over Northern Illinois. Swann, making his third appearance and first career start, engineered a comeback from a two-touchdown deficit as the Commodores scored 24 unanswered points in the second half. He completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards and the four scores. Northern Illinois suffered its second straight loss as starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi left the game in the second quarter with an unspecified injury. Swann rallied the Commodores with three of his touchdown passes, the first a 21-yarder to Ray Davis on a fourth-down play.

