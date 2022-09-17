Division II Delta State tops Mississippi Valley State 28-17

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Patrick Shegog threw for one touchdown and ran for another to lead Division II-member Delta State to a 28-17 victory over Mississippi Valley State. The Statesmen also scored on four Nick Herber red-zone field goals and a safety. Shegog scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter as Delta State took an 18-0 halftime lead. His 53-yard pass to Tremell Withrow gave the Statesmen a 25-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.