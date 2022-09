NEW YORK (AP) — Tim DeMorat, the reigning FCS National Player of the Week, threw for a career-high 464 yards and five touchdowns to lead unbeaten Fordham to a 48-45 come-from-behind win over winless Albany. On the Rams’ 52-49 win over Monmouth a week ago DeMorat threw for a then-career high 452 yards and six touchdowns. The senior has thrown 16 touchdown passes to lead Fordham to a 3-0 start.

