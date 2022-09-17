Delaware State rides freshman QB Henry to victory

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Freshman backup quarterback C.J. Henry threw three touchdown passes and Delaware State breezed to a 35-19 victory over Division II-member Virginia Lynchburg. Delaware State (2-1) starter Jared Lewis gave the Hornets a 7-6 lead in the first quarter with a 68-yard scoring strike to Jerrish Halsey. Henry connected with freshman Rahkeem Smith for a 27-yard score and a 14-9 Hornets’ lead after one quarter. Henry and Nico Stout teamed up for a 15-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to push Delaware State’s lead to 21-9. Marquis Gillis had a 12-yard scoring run to give the Hornets a 28-9 lead at the half. Henry’s third scoring toss was a 25-yarder to Halsey with 6:12 remaining in the game.

