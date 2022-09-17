Davidson runs past NAIA’s St. Andrews 56-6

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Coy Williams and Aaron Malone both scored two of Davidson’s six rushing touchdowns and the Wildcats breezed to a 56-6 victory over NAIA-member St. Andrews. Williams opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run and added a 1-yard TD plunge as Davidson (2-1) grabbed a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Jayden Waddell scored the fourth TD of the period on a 61-yard run. Malone had a 5-yard touchdown run and caught a 6-yard scoring strike from Waddell to push the Wildcats’ advantage to 42-6 at halftime. Malone scored on a 6-yard run and Mari Adams ran it in from 16 yards out in the third quarter to cap the scoring for Davidson.

