Daniels, LSU storm back from 13 down to beat Bulldogs, 31-16

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels accounted for more than 300 yards of offense, including one touchdown passing and one rushing, and the Tigers wiped out a 13-point deficit en route to a 31-16 victory over Mississippi State. Daniels completed 22 of 37 passes for 210 yards without an interception. Daniels also rushed for 93 yards on mostly scrambles that frustrated and wore down the Bulldogs. LSU outscored Mississippi State 21-0 in the fourth quarter and 31-3 during the game’s final 31 minutes. Armoni Goodwin sealed the victory with his 47-yard touchdown run with 4:50 to go. LSU had four sacks and an interception against MSU QB Will Rogers, who passed for 214 yards and one touchdown.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.