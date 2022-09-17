Bologna loses 1-0 to Empoli in Motta’s 1st match in charge

MILAN (AP) — Thiago Motta’s first match in charge of Bologna has ended in disappointment as his team hit the woodwork twice in a 1-0 defeat at home to fellow struggler Empoli in Serie A. Filippo Bandinelli’s second goal in as many matches was enough to give Empoli its first win of the season. Motta replaced the fired Siniša Mihajlović last week. Sampdoria is still seeking its first win of the Serie A season and visits Spezia later. Torino coach Ivan Juric returns after missing two matches with pneumonia as his squad hosts Sassuolo.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.