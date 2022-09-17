Body’s 2 TD passes help Texas Southern beat Southern 24-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andrew Body threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first half as Texas Southern cruised to a 24-0 victory over Southern. Body’s 9-yard touchdown pass to AJ Bennett capped a 10-play, 65-yard game-opening drive for Texas Southern (1-2, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). LaDarius Owens added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter, and Body threw a 53-yard score to Derek Morton just before halftime. Body completed 16 of 22 passes for 186 yards. Morton made four catches for 91 yards. Besean McCray was 18-of-30 passing with three interceptions for Southern (1-2, 0-1)

