Blackmon hits go-ahead triple in 9th, Rockies beat Cubs 3-1

By ANDREW SELIGMAN
AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and the Colorado Rockies earned a rare road win by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-1. Blackmon drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He then scored on a single by Elias Díaz, making it 3-1, and the Rockies came away with the win despite a dominant outing by Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski in his first major league start. Jose Ureña threw six solid innings, and the Rockies won for just the fifth time time in their past 18 road games.

