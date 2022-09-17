Bills potentially thin at defensive tackle against Titans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive tackles Ed Oliver and Tim Settle missed their third consecutive practice, leaving Buffalo potentially thin in the middle against running back Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Monday night. Coach Sean McDermott didn’t rule out either of the players. Oliver hurt his ankle in a season-opening 31-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 8. Settle hasn’t practiced this week due to a calf injury. Starting cornerback Dane Jackson returned to practice after missing the past two sessions with a knee injury.

