Barron’s 4 TD passes lead Weber State over Utah Tech 44-14
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Bronson Barron threw for 386 yards with four touchdown passes and Weber State rolled to a 44-14 victory over Utah Tech to remain undefeated. Damon Bankston had 161 yards rushing on 15 carries and a touchdown for Weber State (3-0). Barron completed 25 of 33 passes without an interception. Barron had three of his four TD passes in the first quarter, two to Ty MacPherson and one to Jacob Sharp, and Weber State went on to lead 24-14 at halftime. MacPherson later added a 17-yard touchdown catch and finished with six receptions for 140 yards.