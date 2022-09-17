Ball State posts first shutout since 2008 with 31-0 victory

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — John Paddock threw for three touchdowns and Ball State beat Murray State 31-0 for the Cardinals’ first win of the season and their first shutout in 14 years. Carson Steele added 151 yards on 25 carries, including a 1-yard score that made it 31-0. Paddock was 27-of-44 passing for 217 yards with an interception. Ball State’s first three scores came on Paddock passes to Brady Hunt, Tanner Koziol and Jayshon Jackson. The Cardinals (1-2) led 14-0 at halftime and 24-0 after three quarters. The Cardinals outgained the Racers 476-155. The Cardinals’ last shutout came in 2008 against Toledo — also 31-0. In this one, Nic Jones had a pair of interceptions, the first Cardinal with two picks in a game since Amechi Uzodinma II had two versus Miami (Ohio) in 2019.

