Army rolls by Villanova 49-10, gives Monken landmark victory

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Tyhier Tyler ran for three touchdowns, Tyson Riley added a career-high 158 yards rushing and Army returned to its running roots in beating Villanova 49-10, giving coach Jeff Monken a landmark victory. A week after their first 300-yard passing game since 2007 in an overtime loss to UTSA, the Black Knights (1-2) ran for 472 yards in Monken’s 59th win at Army, breaking a second-place tie with Charles Daly (1913-16, 1919-22). Red Blaik (1941-58) is the leader at 121. Army threw one pass, which was incomplete, while rushing for the most yards ever given up by Villanova.

