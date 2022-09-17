AP Top 25 Takeaways: Veteran QBs Clifford, Nix deliver big
By RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Football Writer
Being a good, but definitely not great, quarterback can be a rough ride in college football, especially when fans see only a ceiling they wish was higher. This is the life that Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Oregon’s Bo Nix have led. On Saturday, the veteran quarterbacks proved their worth. Meanwhile, now that Nebraska has moved on from Scott Frost, the question is who’s the next coach to be fired.