Ankle injury puts Marco Reus’ World Cup in doubt for Germany

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is again in danger of missing a major tournament for Germany. The 33-year-old Reus has been stretchered off in the first half of Dortmund’s Ruhr derby against Schalke with what looks like a serious ankle injury. Reus was in tears after bending his right ankle unnaturally in a challenge for the ball with a Schalke player. Germany coach Hansi Flick had included Reus for the upcoming games against Hungary and England and was counting on the attacking midfielder as a key member of his World Cup squad. The tournament starts in Qatar on Nov. 20. Reus has been plagued by injuries at inopportune times throughout his career. He missed Germany’s World Cup win in 2014 with an ankle injury.

